Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Subaru Impreza

16,335 KM

Details Features

$19,633

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Impreza

5Dr Touring Pkg at

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Impreza

5Dr Touring Pkg at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$19,633

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
16,335KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAC63E8211532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Off Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UADA11532
  • Mileage 16,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited CVT 34,496 KM $33,352 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx 12,880 KM $46,387 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Convenience CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2018 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Convenience CVT 63,471 KM $19,497 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,633

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Impreza