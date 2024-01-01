$19,633+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Subaru Impreza
5Dr Touring Pkg at
2014 Subaru Impreza
5Dr Touring Pkg at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$19,633
+ taxes & licensing
16,335KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1GPAC63E8211532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
- Interior Colour Off Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UADA11532
- Mileage 16,335 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited CVT 34,496 KM $33,352 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx 12,880 KM $46,387 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Convenience CVT 63,471 KM $19,497 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,633
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Subaru Impreza