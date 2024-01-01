Menu
2020 Subaru Impreza

37,520 KM

Details Features

$23,431

+ tax & licensing
4Dr Convenience CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

37,520KM
Used
VIN 4S3GKAB67L3601909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA01909
  • Mileage 37,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 +1 KEYS & MANUAL

