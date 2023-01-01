Menu
The 2021 Audi Q8 55 Technik features a stylish and athletic exterior design, with a coupe-like silhouette and bold lines. It often includes signature Audi design elements, such as a prominent single-frame grille, sleek LED headlights, and a sculpted body. Inside, the Q8 typically offers a luxurious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials and attention to detail. It comes equipped with advanced infotainment systems, touchscreen displays, navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, high-quality audio systems, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, driver-assistance technologies, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

99,742 KM

Details Description Features

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

99,742KM
Used
VIN WA1FVAF12MD027310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dragon Orange MET
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB27310
  • Mileage 99,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
Full Leather Package (Centre Knee Pad, Door Armrest w/ Contrast Stitching)
22inch 5 V-Spoke Star Design, Anthracite Black Finish
1 KEY + NO MANUAL

