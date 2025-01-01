$14,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
222,415KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXHG728775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 728775
- Mileage 222,415 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
2017 RAM 1500