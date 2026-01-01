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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

238,608 KM

Details Features

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14186738

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
238,608KM
Good Condition
VIN 1c6rr7fgxks606849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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(289) 252-1583

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$17,499

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2019 RAM 1500 Classic