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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>RARE 4X4 REGULAR CAB 8 LONG BOX! ONLY 45,000 KM! 5.7L V8 HEMI! BLUETOOTH & BACK-UP CAMERA!<br></span><br><span style=color: #000000;>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! <br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car! </span></pre>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

45,132 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14181913

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,132KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23706
  • Mileage 45,132 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 4X4 REGULAR CAB 8' LONG BOX! ONLY 45,000 KM! 5.7L V8 HEMI! BLUETOOTH & BACK-UP CAMERA!

CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2020 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 45,132 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
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2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport *NAVIGATION* 29,762 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* 35,824 KM $39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX

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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$29,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2020 RAM 1500 Classic