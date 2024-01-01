ad: buy_header
New and Used BMW X3 for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 223
2014 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE35I
$19,995 + tax & lic
105,746KM
Black
West Auto Sales Group
West Kelowna, BC
Buy From Home Options
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i AWD w/ 360 View Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C
$15,590 + tax & lic
137,405KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i No Accident Navigation Digital Dash Blindspot Remote Start
$37,995 + tax & lic
55,791KM
White
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
ad: buy_incontent_1
2016 BMW X3
xDrive35i
$26,904 + tax & lic
116,359KM
Melbourne Red Met
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
Calgary, AB
2011 BMW X3
"Holy COW 4X4 Luxury" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$8,999 + tax & lic
208,118KM
Silver
Kelly and Sons Auto
Ajax, ON
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i || Premium || PANO || NAVI
$31,985 + tax & lic
92,866KM
Black
Total Auto Sales
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 BMW X3
NAVI | CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY
$26,985 + tax & lic
136,404KM
Black
Total Auto Sales
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_2
2013 BMW X3
xDrive28i
$16,989 + tax & lic
82,638KM
Space Gray Metallic
Jim Pattison Auto Group
North Vancouver, BC
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
$29,590 + tax & lic
81,824KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i
$32,999 + tax & lic
78,701KM
Black Sapphire Met
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Abbotsford, BC
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i | No Accidents | Pano Roof | AWD | Rear
$15,995 + tax & lic
122,807KM
White
Rev Motors
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_3
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i INCLUDES 2ND SET OF RIMS AND WINTER TIRES!
$14,999 + tax & lic
169,565KM
Silver
Orr Motors
Stittsville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30e HYBRID | ENHANCED | LOCAL
$64,981 + tax & lic
5,000KM
Phytonic Blue Metallic
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C
$25,590 + tax & lic
77,354KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
ad: buy_incontent_4
2013 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 28i
$13,998 + tax & lic
150,811KM
Black
AutoBerry Canada
Woodbridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 BMW X3
M40i NAVI|PANO|BLUETOOTH
$32,995 + tax & lic
145,201KM
Black
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
Oakville, ON
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i PANORAMIC MOONROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION
$39,620 + tax & lic
54,549KM
White
Parkway Ford Sales
Waterloo, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C
$21,590 + tax & lic
124,313KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
ad: buy_incontent_5
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
$36,790 + tax & lic
66,425KM
Grey
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2015 BMW X3
xDrive28i AWD w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control
$20,790 + tax & lic
80,007KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X3
xDrive35i HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAM, NAV, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF!!
$27,995 + tax & lic
129,602KM
White
The Car Lot Etc.
Sudbury, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 BMW X3
xDRIVE28d AWD DIESEL
$21,991 + tax & lic
99,000KM
White
Downtown Motor Products
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
2016 BMW X3
xDrive28i - HUD|PANOROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT
$19,895 + tax & lic
83,000KM
White
Monaco Motorcars Inc
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Frontal Collision Warning
$25,998 + tax & lic
126,485KM
Black
CarHub North York Chrysler
Thornhill, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Backup Cam, Moonroof
$28,990 + tax & lic
92,429KM
Blue
Clutch
Toronto, ON
ad: buy_incontent_5
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth Dual Zone A/C
$24,990 + tax & lic
76,082KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 BMW X3
M40i CLEAN CARFAX | ENHANCED | HUD
$37,987 + tax & lic
84,405KM
Phytonic Blue Metallic
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i ENHANCED | LOCAL | HUD
Sale
$41,199 + tax & lic
54,329KM
Black
2022 BMW X3
30i*Turbo*Heated Leather*CarPlay*Rear Cam*AWD
Sale
$36,997 + tax & lic
71,468KM
White
Essex Motors
Essex, ON
ad: buy_incontent_5
2021 BMW X3
XDRIVE30I | NAV | PANO ROOF | BLIND SPOT
$35,443 + tax & lic
78,740KM
White
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
$29,990 + tax & lic
61,969KM
Silver
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X3
XDRIVE28I | LEATHER | MOONROOF | CARPLAY | $0 DOWN
$25,988 + tax & lic
72,232KM
Silver
GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary, AB
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
$34,590 + tax & lic
71,656KM
Silver
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2022 BMW X3
|XDrive30i| Sports| Activity Vehicle|
$45,999 + tax & lic
24,000KM
Gray
Toronto Best Auto
Toronto, ON
2016 BMW X3
xDrive 35i *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$20,995 + tax & lic
151,030KM
Blue
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i M SPORT| LOW KM | 20" Wheels
$53,892 + tax & lic
16,869KM
Alpine White
ad: buy_incontent_5
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i LOCAL| CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM
$52,861 + tax & lic
14,513KM
Dark Graphite Metallic
2016 BMW X3
XDRIVE35i | PREM PKG | PANO ROOF | NAV | REAR CAM
$21,587 + tax & lic
115,177KM
Black
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i LOW KM | M SPORT | HUD
$58,941 + tax & lic
4,937KM
Brooklyn Grey Metallic
2020 BMW X3
XDRIVE 30i X-LINE, NAVI, TOIT-PANO, SPORT-SEATS
$36,590 + tax & lic
34,640KM
Black
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i|NAV|WOOD|LED|LEATHER|ALLOYS|CARPLAY|SXM|
$39,999 + tax & lic
68,892KM
Black
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2015 BMW X3
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
$17,999 + tax & lic
107,050KM
Black
AutoBerry Canada
Woodbridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i / Premium Package Enhanced
$21,990 + tax & lic
136,872KM
Alpine White
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Vancouver, BC
ad: buy_incontent_5
2008 BMW X3
3.0I AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / PANO / HTD LEATHER SEATS
$6,888 + tax & lic
159,124KM
White
The Auto Show
Bolton, ON
2020 BMW X3
PREM PKG| PANO ROOF| HTD LEATHER| BLIND SPOT | NAV
$32,466 + tax & lic
125,874KM
Black
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON