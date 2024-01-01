Menu
New and Used BMW X3 for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 223
Used 2014 BMW X3 AWD 4DR XDRIVE35I for sale in West Kelowna, BC

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4DR XDRIVE35I
$19,995 + tax & lic
105,746KM
Black
West Auto Sales Group

West Kelowna, BC

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Richmond, BC

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$32,999 + tax & lic
58,901KM
White
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Richmond, BC

Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD w/ 360 View Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD w/ 360 View Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C
$15,590 + tax & lic
137,405KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i No Accident Navigation Digital Dash Blindspot Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i No Accident Navigation Digital Dash Blindspot Remote Start
$37,995 + tax & lic
55,791KM
White
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive35i for sale in Calgary, AB

2016 BMW X3

xDrive35i
$26,904 + tax & lic
116,359KM
Melbourne Red Met
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Calgary, AB

Used 2011 BMW X3

2011 BMW X3

"Holy COW 4X4 Luxury" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$8,999 + tax & lic
208,118KM
Silver
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i || Premium || PANO || NAVI for sale in North York, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i || Premium || PANO || NAVI
$31,985 + tax & lic
92,866KM
Black
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 NAVI | CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY for sale in North York, ON

2019 BMW X3

NAVI | CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY
$26,985 + tax & lic
136,404KM
Black
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in North Vancouver, BC

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$16,989 + tax & lic
82,638KM
Space Gray Metallic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

North Vancouver, BC

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
$29,590 + tax & lic
81,824KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$32,999 + tax & lic
78,701KM
Black Sapphire Met
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Abbotsford, BC

Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i | No Accidents | Pano Roof | AWD | Rear for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i | No Accidents | Pano Roof | AWD | Rear
$15,995 + tax & lic
122,807KM
White
Rev Motors

Ottawa, ON

Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i INCLUDES 2ND SET OF RIMS AND WINTER TIRES! for sale in Stittsville, ON

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i INCLUDES 2ND SET OF RIMS AND WINTER TIRES!
$14,999 + tax & lic
169,565KM
Silver
Orr Motors

Stittsville, ON

Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30e HYBRID | ENHANCED | LOCAL for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30e HYBRID | ENHANCED | LOCAL
$64,981 + tax & lic
5,000KM
Phytonic Blue Metallic
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2004 BMW X3 3.0I for sale in London, ON

2004 BMW X3

3.0I
$2,600 + tax & lic
254,991KM
UNKNOWN
Kenny U-Pull

London, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C
$25,590 + tax & lic
77,354KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr 28i for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i
$13,998 + tax & lic
150,811KM
Black
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 M40i NAVI|PANO|BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 BMW X3

M40i NAVI|PANO|BLUETOOTH
$32,995 + tax & lic
145,201KM
Black
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Oakville, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i PANORAMIC MOONROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION for sale in Waterloo, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i PANORAMIC MOONROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION
$39,620 + tax & lic
54,549KM
White
Parkway Ford Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C
$21,590 + tax & lic
124,313KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
$36,790 + tax & lic
66,425KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control
$20,790 + tax & lic
80,007KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAM, NAV, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF!! for sale in Sudbury, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive35i HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAM, NAV, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF!!
$27,995 + tax & lic
129,602KM
White
The Car Lot Etc.

Sudbury, ON

Used 2015 BMW X3 xDRIVE28d AWD DIESEL for sale in London, ON

2015 BMW X3

xDRIVE28d AWD DIESEL
$21,991 + tax & lic
99,000KM
White
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i - HUD|PANOROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i - HUD|PANOROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT
$19,895 + tax & lic
83,000KM
White
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Frontal Collision Warning for sale in Thornhill, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Frontal Collision Warning
$25,998 + tax & lic
126,485KM
Black
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Backup Cam, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Backup Cam, Moonroof
$28,990 + tax & lic
92,429KM
Blue
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive35i for sale in Richmond, BC

2016 BMW X3

xDrive35i
$21,998 + tax & lic
122,275KM
Jet Black
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Richmond, BC

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth Dual Zone A/C
$24,990 + tax & lic
76,082KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i CLEAN CARFAX | ENHANCED | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 BMW X3

M40i CLEAN CARFAX | ENHANCED | HUD
$37,987 + tax & lic
84,405KM
Phytonic Blue Metallic
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i ENHANCED | LOCAL | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i ENHANCED | LOCAL | HUD
Sale
$41,199 + tax & lic
54,329KM
Black
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2022 BMW X3 30i*Turbo*Heated Leather*CarPlay*Rear Cam*AWD for sale in Essex, ON

2022 BMW X3

30i*Turbo*Heated Leather*CarPlay*Rear Cam*AWD
Sale
$36,997 + tax & lic
71,468KM
White
Essex Motors

Essex, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 XDRIVE30I | NAV | PANO ROOF | BLIND SPOT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 BMW X3

XDRIVE30I | NAV | PANO ROOF | BLIND SPOT
$35,443 + tax & lic
78,740KM
White
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
$29,990 + tax & lic
61,969KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$6,000 + tax & lic
200,872KM
White
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2017 BMW X3 XDRIVE28I | LEATHER | MOONROOF | CARPLAY | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB

2017 BMW X3

XDRIVE28I | LEATHER | MOONROOF | CARPLAY | $0 DOWN
$25,988 + tax & lic
72,232KM
Silver
GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary, AB

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
$34,590 + tax & lic
71,656KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 BMW X3 |XDrive30i| Sports| Activity Vehicle| for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 BMW X3

|XDrive30i| Sports| Activity Vehicle|
$45,999 + tax & lic
24,000KM
Gray
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive 35i *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2016 BMW X3

xDrive 35i *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$20,995 + tax & lic
151,030KM
Blue
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i M SPORT| LOW KM | 20

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i M SPORT| LOW KM | 20" Wheels
$53,892 + tax & lic
16,869KM
Alpine White
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i LOCAL| CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i LOCAL| CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM
$52,861 + tax & lic
14,513KM
Dark Graphite Metallic
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2016 BMW X3 XDRIVE35i | PREM PKG | PANO ROOF | NAV | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 BMW X3

XDRIVE35i | PREM PKG | PANO ROOF | NAV | REAR CAM
$21,587 + tax & lic
115,177KM
Black
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i LOW KM | M SPORT | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i LOW KM | M SPORT | HUD
$58,941 + tax & lic
4,937KM
Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 BMW X3 XDRIVE 30i X-LINE, NAVI, TOIT-PANO, SPORT-SEATS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2020 BMW X3

XDRIVE 30i X-LINE, NAVI, TOIT-PANO, SPORT-SEATS
$36,590 + tax & lic
34,640KM
Black
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i|NAV|WOOD|LED|LEATHER|ALLOYS|CARPLAY|SXM| for sale in North York, ON

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i|NAV|WOOD|LED|LEATHER|ALLOYS|CARPLAY|SXM|
$39,999 + tax & lic
68,892KM
Black
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2015 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i
$17,999 + tax & lic
107,050KM
Black
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i
SOLD
89,111KM
White
Epic Auto Trader

North York, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i / Premium Package Enhanced for sale in Vancouver, BC

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i / Premium Package Enhanced
$21,990 + tax & lic
136,872KM
Alpine White
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Vancouver, BC

Used 2008 BMW X3 3.0I AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / PANO / HTD LEATHER SEATS for sale in Bolton, ON

2008 BMW X3

3.0I AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / PANO / HTD LEATHER SEATS
$6,888 + tax & lic
159,124KM
White
The Auto Show

Bolton, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 PREM PKG| PANO ROOF| HTD LEATHER| BLIND SPOT | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 BMW X3

PREM PKG| PANO ROOF| HTD LEATHER| BLIND SPOT | NAV
$32,466 + tax & lic
125,874KM
Black
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON