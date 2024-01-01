Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab</strong> <strong>Features:</strong> <ul> <li>5.7L Hemi V8</li> <li>8 Speed Transmission</li> <li>4x4</li> <li>Premium Heated Cloth Seats</li> <li>Drivers Power Seat</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Remote Start</li> <li>7-inch Colour In-Cluster Display</li> <li>Dual Zone Climate Control</li> <li>Android Auto/AppleCar Play</li> <li>8.4-inch Touch Screen</li> <li>Park-Sense Rear Park Assistance</li> </ul> <strong>Warranty:</strong> <ul> <li>Balance of Comprehensive (3 year 60,000km) and Powertrain (5 year 100,000) from in-service date.</li> </ul> <strong>Conditon:</strong> <ul> <li>Pre-Owned</li> <li>Non-smoker/No Pets</li> </ul> The <strong>2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab</strong> is a bold and rugged pickup that blends capability with style. With its eye-catching <strong>Flame Red</strong> exterior, this truck commands attention on the road, whether youre cruising through the city or tackling tough off-road terrain. <span>No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next</span> <span>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

18,760 KM

Details Description

$42,351

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4X4|5.7LHemi|QuadCab|Clean

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4X4|5.7LHemi|QuadCab|Clean

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11705806
  2. 11705806
  3. 11705806
  4. 11705806
  5. 11705806
  6. 11705806
  7. 11705806
  8. 11705806
  9. 11705806
  10. 11705806
  11. 11705806
  12. 11705806
  13. 11705806
  14. 11705806
  15. 11705806
  16. 11705806
  17. 11705806
  18. 11705806
  19. 11705806
  20. 11705806
  21. 11705806
Contact Seller

$42,351

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,760KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT9NS171534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R25099A
  • Mileage 18,760 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab




Features:

  • 5.7L Hemi V8
  • 8 Speed Transmission
  • 4x4
  • Premium Heated Cloth Seats
  • Drivers Power Seat
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Remote Start
  • 7-inch Colour In-Cluster Display
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Android Auto/AppleCar Play
  • 8.4-inch Touch Screen
  • Park-Sense Rear Park Assistance




Warranty:

  • Balance of Comprehensive (3 year 60,000km) and Powertrain (5 year 100,000) from in-service date.




Conditon:

  • Pre-Owned
  • Non-smoker/No Pets




The 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab is a bold and rugged pickup that blends capability with style. With its eye-catching Flame Red exterior, this truck commands attention on the road, whether you're cruising through the city or tackling tough off-road terrain.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next




Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2020 Honda HR-V Touring AWD|Certified|Local|Clean|LowKM| for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Honda HR-V Touring AWD|Certified|Local|Clean|LowKM| 36,671 KM $28,975 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT|5.0LV8|SuperCrew|4x4|TowPkg for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT|5.0LV8|SuperCrew|4x4|TowPkg 45,711 KM $51,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury|1.6T|360Camera|Leather|Htd.Seats|Clean for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury|1.6T|360Camera|Leather|Htd.Seats|Clean 106,865 KM $22,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,351

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic