$42,351+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4X4|5.7LHemi|QuadCab|Clean
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4X4|5.7LHemi|QuadCab|Clean
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$42,351
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,760KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT9NS171534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R25099A
- Mileage 18,760 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab
Features:
Warranty:
Conditon:
The 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab is a bold and rugged pickup that blends capability with style. With its eye-catching Flame Red exterior, this truck commands attention on the road, whether you're cruising through the city or tackling tough off-road terrain.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!
Features:
- 5.7L Hemi V8
- 8 Speed Transmission
- 4x4
- Premium Heated Cloth Seats
- Drivers Power Seat
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- 7-inch Colour In-Cluster Display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Android Auto/AppleCar Play
- 8.4-inch Touch Screen
- Park-Sense Rear Park Assistance
Warranty:
- Balance of Comprehensive (3 year 60,000km) and Powertrain (5 year 100,000) from in-service date.
Conditon:
- Pre-Owned
- Non-smoker/No Pets
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
$42,351
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2022 RAM 1500 Classic