2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5497A
- Mileage 37,471 KM
Vehicle Description
Unstoppable Performance and Rugged Elegance: Discover the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 in Satin Steel Metallic Step into the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 a used truck that redefines power and sophistication. This 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup with its robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the muscle to tackle any terrain. The 10-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and Cruise Grade Braking guarantees smooth handling and optimal control whether you're navigating city streets or off-road trails. The Satin Steel Metallic exterior exudes a commanding presence while the Jet Black/Kalahari interior offers a refined and comfortable driving experience. The front bucket seats with a centre console provide the perfect blend of support and convenience for those long hauls. Stay connected and entertained with the premium GMC Infotainment System featuring an 8-inch diagonal colour touch-screen wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and advanced voice recognition. Hitch Guidance with hitch view makes towing simpler and safer enhancing your driving confidence. For those who demand both performance and luxury the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 is your ultimate companion on the road. Embrace the journey with a truck that's built to conquer. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
