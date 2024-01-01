$38,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4931
- Mileage 40,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth: Power Style and Advanced Connectivity Await Step into the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth a used SUV that redefines your driving experience with its blend of power style and advanced technology. This Silver Ice Metallic beauty is powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering an impressive 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque ensuring a dynamic and responsive drive whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain the Traverse offers seamless gear shifts and superior traction in all conditions. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a comfortable and stylish environment for you and your passengers. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8-inch HD colour touchscreen keeps you connected with Bluetooth audio streaming Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Voice recognition and in-vehicle apps enhance your driving convenience while cloud-connected personalization tailors the experience to your preferences. Though this model is not equipped with driver and front passenger heated seats the Traverse offers a spacious and versatile interior perfect for family adventures or solo commutes. Elevate your journey with the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth where performance meets sophistication and connectivity. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
