$36,995+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Duramax SLE Ext Cab 4WD
Location
Rosenort Motors
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
204-746-8441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23164
- Mileage 165,100 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel, Allison Transmission, Extended Cab, Under Bed Goose Neck Hitch, Tool Box, Access Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Flaps, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Mirrors and Locks, Cruise Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
