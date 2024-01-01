Menu
<p>No Accidents, 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel, Allison Transmission, Extended Cab, Under Bed Goose Neck Hitch, Tool Box, Access Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Flaps, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Mirrors and Locks, Cruise Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.</p>

2007 GMC Sierra 2500

165,100 KM

Details

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Duramax SLE Ext Cab 4WD

2007 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Duramax SLE Ext Cab 4WD

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,100KM
Used
VIN 1GTHK29677E516711

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23164
  • Mileage 165,100 KM

No Accidents, 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel, Allison Transmission, Extended Cab, Under Bed Goose Neck Hitch, Tool Box, Access Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Flaps, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Mirrors and Locks, Cruise Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2007 GMC Sierra 2500