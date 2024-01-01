$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
211,122KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D86EGB97278
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S2484
- Mileage 211,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Explorer is a respectable pick in its class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 211,122 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86EGB97278.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2014 Ford Explorer