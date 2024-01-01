Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> The Ford Explorer is a respectable pick in its class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If youre tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 211,122 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86EGB97278 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86EGB97278</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2014 Ford Explorer

211,122 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
211,122KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D86EGB97278

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S2484
  • Mileage 211,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Ford Explorer is a respectable pick in its class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 211,122 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86EGB97278.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT/FX4/Lariat/King Ranch/Platinum for sale in Selkirk, MB
2011 Ford F-150 XLT/FX4/Lariat/King Ranch/Platinum 211,376 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4WD Z71 for sale in Selkirk, MB
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4WD Z71 70,131 KM $34,794 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul EX/EX+ ECO/EX+ for sale in Selkirk, MB
2015 Kia Soul EX/EX+ ECO/EX+ 165,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer