2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,815KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXVEX3L6229682
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 68,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the Chevy Equinox. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 68,815 kms. It's pacific blue metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Braking, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
