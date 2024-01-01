Menu
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!

With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2022 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 25,566 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escapes trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $207.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12441 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.

Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039

Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

2022 Ford Escape

25,566 KM

$30,794

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto

2022 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$30,794

+ taxes & licensing

25,566KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G69NUB81143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2502
  • Mileage 25,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$30,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2022 Ford Escape