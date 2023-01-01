$18,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LS
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
168,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10000268
- Stock #: A0536
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK5H6236968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # A0536
- Mileage 168,454 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
