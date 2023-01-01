Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

168,454 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LS

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000268
  • Stock #: A0536
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK5H6236968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A0536
  • Mileage 168,454 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

