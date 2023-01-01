2014 Ford Escape

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM, COMING SOON*** *****VALUE PRICED AT $14,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.98, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.0, Rear brake type: drum, Armrests: rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.07, Battery saver, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Video monitor location: front, Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Roof rails: silver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Navigation data: real time traffic, Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear

2014 Ford Escape

182,047 KM

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

182,047KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J97EUA55821

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1383
  • Mileage 182,047 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM, COMING SOON***





*****VALUE PRICED AT $14,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 10, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.98, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.0, Rear brake type: drum, Armrests: rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.07, Battery saver, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Video monitor location: front, Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Roof rails: silver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Navigation data: real time traffic, Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Video Monitor Location: Front
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.07
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Video system: auxiliary audio/video input
4WD type: on demand
Premium brand: Sony
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Body side moldings: chrome
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 15.2
Front brake diameter: 11.9
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear brake diameter: 10.0
Rear brake type: drum
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: silver
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front
Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2014 Ford Escape