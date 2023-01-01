$14,991+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
$14,991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1383
- Mileage 182,047 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM, COMING SOON***
*****VALUE PRICED AT $14,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 10, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.98, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.0, Rear brake type: drum, Armrests: rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.07, Battery saver, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Video monitor location: front, Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Roof rails: silver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Navigation data: real time traffic, Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Silverline Motors
