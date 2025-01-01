$15,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK
212,000 km CLEAN TITLE!!
1 OWNER
LOADED WITH EVERTHING
Panoramic sunroof
Navigation
Adaptive cruise control
Park assist !!
Lane safe indicator
Crash avoidance system
Leather
Power heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Push to start
Power hatch
REMOTE STARTER
This has every option and its beutiful!!
New safety , No accidents
$15,988 Finance and warranty available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carland
