Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 212,000 km CLEAN TITLE!! 1 OWNER LOADED WITH EVERTHING Panoramic sunroof Navigation Adaptive cruise control Park assist !! Lane safe indicator Crash avoidance system Leather Power heated seats Heated steering wheel Push to start Power hatch REMOTE STARTER This has every option and its beutiful!! New safety , No accidents $15,988 Finance and warranty available

2015 Jeep Cherokee

212,999 KM

Details Description

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
12200719

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,999KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS4FW661232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK



212,000 km CLEAN TITLE!!

1 OWNER



LOADED WITH EVERTHING

Panoramic sunroof

Navigation

Adaptive cruise control

Park assist !!

Lane safe indicator

Crash avoidance system

Leather

Power heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Push to start

Power hatch

REMOTE STARTER



This has every option and its beutiful!!

New safety , No accidents



$15,988 Finance and warranty available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 152,001 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION 111,053 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Nissan Murano SV 207,000 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee