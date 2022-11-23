Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

81,939 KM

Details

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

Premier

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

81,939KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363472
  • Stock #: 22507
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK9H6147626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Nightfall Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,939 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

