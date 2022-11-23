2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$25,500 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 9 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9363472

9363472 Stock #: 22507

22507 VIN: 2GNFLGEK9H6147626

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Nightfall Grey Metallic]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,939 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.