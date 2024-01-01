Menu
2017 RAM 1500

144,103 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 140 in. WB Automatic

2017 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 140 in. WB Automatic

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,103KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT2HS835695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,103 KM

Vehicle Description


Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!



McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611



Call today: 204-560-1234



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB



Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca



Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com



Click here for finance:



https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :

This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2017 RAM 1500