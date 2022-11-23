$27,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | Heated Seats | Remote Start
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$27,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9357166
- Stock #: 230881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a budget friendly SUV with All-Wheel Drive? Here it is! Check out this locally owned & serviced 2018 Chevy Equinox that just arrived on trade in popular LT trim with great features such as: heated seats, remote starter, back-up camera, Bluetooth and a beautiful looking set of aftermarket gunmetal gray rims!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.