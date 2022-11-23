Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

79,519 KM

Details Description Features

$27,750

+ tax & licensing
$27,750

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$27,750

+ taxes & licensing

79,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9357166
  Stock #: 230881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a budget friendly SUV with All-Wheel Drive? Here it is! Check out this locally owned & serviced 2018 Chevy Equinox that just arrived on trade in popular LT trim with great features such as: heated seats, remote starter, back-up camera, Bluetooth and a beautiful looking set of aftermarket gunmetal gray rims!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

