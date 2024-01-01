$12,991+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$12,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1459
- Mileage 248,979 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****BEAUTIFUL LOCAL TRADE IN! MB VEHICLE SINCE NEW, HIGHWAY DRIVEN GMC TERRAIN! FUEL EFFICIENT, 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AWD, NAVIGATION, CAM, NICELY LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE AND SERVICED.
*****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.3, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / 6, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone, Storage: bin / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.47, Drive mode selector, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa, Infotainment: IntelliLink, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
