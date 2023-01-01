$29,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Gun Metallic]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23496
- Mileage 86,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello, Winter Warriors and Budget Champions! Tired of navigating the icy roads of high prices and uncertain rates? Glide into Ride Time's "Winter Ready, Wallet Steady Event" this November. We've curated a polar vortex of value, offering you vehicles that withstand the toughest Canadian winters without leaving your wallet out in the cold. Embark on a journey through our frosty inventory of 100+ winter-proof ridesmost all nestled under the snug $30,000 price blanket. Whether you're traveling to a cozy cabin getaway or your next business meeting, we've got the reliable sled you've been seeking. Financial frostbite? Don't worry. Our alliance with 15+ trusted lenders will make your financing process smoother than fresh-fallen snow. Rest assured, every vehicle in our Winter Warriors Corner has passed a rigorous Manitoba Winteruh, SafetyInspection and comes with a Snow Globe, or as we like to call it, a CarFax report, as clear as an untouched snowfield. All sold vehicles come with our "Oil 4 Life Program" which melt away up to $200 in annual expenses. We know your time is as valuable as the first snowfall, so we've optimized our online platforms to make your purchasing and financing journey as effortless as a sled ride downhill. Our round-the-clock customer service team is ready to assist you, no snow shovels required. Text your questions to 204-400-1965 or slide into our DMs via Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/ridetime. Rev up your snow blowersor, more practically, your enginesand sail into winter with confidence in a car from Ride Time's "Winter Ready, Wallet Steady Event". Discover these deals either on our frost-covered lot or from the warmth of your own homeeither way, you'll thaw out some serious savings! Until the Next Snowfall, Dealer 4080Where winter readiness meets wallet friendliness. Odometer is 11,854 kilometers below market average! Panoramic Roof, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, AWD, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!,17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Package CC10 w/Moonroof Package, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Gun Metallic Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
