2018 Nissan Rogue

$28,000 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 1 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9018346

9018346 Stock #: 25666

25666 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6JC705023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25666

Mileage 55,128 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.