2018 Nissan Rogue

55,128 KM

Details Description Features

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

SV* AWD/Navigation/Sunroof/SXM/Reverse Camera

SV* AWD/Navigation/Sunroof/SXM/Reverse Camera

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

55,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9018346
  • Stock #: 25666
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6JC705023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,128 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO DAMAGE RECORDS FOUND, ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, SXM ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV has ample interior space and it is beautiful inside and out! Well equipped with BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SXM, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

