2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$31,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 9 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10468449

10468449 Stock #: 6359

6359 VIN: 2gnaxvex0k6250780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,905 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.