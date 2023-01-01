Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

47,905 KM

$31,900

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

AWD 4dr LT w-2LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w-2LT

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

47,905KM
Used
  • Stock #: 6359
  VIN: 2gnaxvex0k6250780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,905 KM

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

