2019 RAM 1500 Classic

106,970 KM

Details

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

EXPRESS

EXPRESS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
106,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT1KS651245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow[Stinger Yellow]
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24299
  • Mileage 106,970 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

