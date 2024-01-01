$34,500+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT1KS651245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow[Stinger Yellow]
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24299
- Mileage 106,970 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2019 RAM 1500 Classic