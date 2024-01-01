Menu
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
49,720KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW0LJ269722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats |
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 49,720 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family adventure.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with Jet Black interior
- 3.6L V6 engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Teen Driver technology for peace of mind
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear HVAC
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Bi-Xenon headlights with auto-leveling
- Class II trailer towing package for added versatility

Don't miss out on this well-equipped Traverse. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and convenience firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Reserve your spot behind the wheel of this impressive SUV now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Electric rear window defogger
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse