$37,028+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 49,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats |
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 49,720 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with Jet Black interior
- 3.6L V6 engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Teen Driver technology for peace of mind
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear HVAC
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Bi-Xenon headlights with auto-leveling
- Class II trailer towing package for added versatility
Don't miss out on this well-equipped Traverse. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and convenience firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Reserve your spot behind the wheel of this impressive SUV now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
