Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,955 KM

$36,881

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

12107432

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$36,881

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,955KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL1MH326390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Seating

Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloy

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
BlueLink
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
onboard navigation
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
QuantumLogic Surround
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Premium Audio -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" wide touchscreen display
12-speaker harman/kardon premium audio
dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and wireless charging pad

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$36,881

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe