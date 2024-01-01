Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

74,500 KM

$27,982

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS One Owner | Local Trade

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS One Owner | Local Trade

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$27,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,500KM
VIN 2GNAXWEV6N6111858

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #5686

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Trim, Black lower window
Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum
Ornamentation, RS badge
BOWTIE EMBLEMS, BLACK, FRONT AND REAR
Tail lamps, LED (Standard on models built after May 24th, 2021)
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7, 2022)

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Automatic Emergency Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.

remote start
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
All-Wheel Drive
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Audio system
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable.
Headlamp control
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
19" (48.3 cm) aluminum
IntelliBeam auto high beam
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Confidence & Convenience Package includes (B26) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ2) Driver Convenience Package content
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$27,982

+ taxes & licensing

204-774-4444

2022 Chevrolet Equinox