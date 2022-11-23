$25,845+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,845
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-382-8889
2019 Subaru Impreza
2019 Subaru Impreza
Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-382-8889
$25,845
+ taxes & licensing
64,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9356428
- Stock #: TL3295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,254 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3