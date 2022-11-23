Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

64,254 KM

Details Description

$25,845

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-382-8889

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

64,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9356428
  • Stock #: TL3295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

