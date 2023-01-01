$23,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
506-453-7000
2020 Toyota Corolla
L
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10022094
- Stock #: T096669A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T096669A
- Mileage 65,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!4 2020 Toyota Corolla LE FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Steele GMC Buick Fredericton offers the full selection of GMC Trucks including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500HD & Sierra 3500HD in addition to our other new GMC and new Buick sedans and SUV's. Our Finance Department at Steele GMC Buick are well-versed in dealing with every type of credit situation, including past bankruptcy, so all customers can have confidence when shopping with us!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.