Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local Trade!<br />Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now</p><p> </p><p> </p>

1998 Porsche Boxster

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1998 Porsche Boxster

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Porsche Boxster

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1704215652
  2. 1704215656
  3. 1704215660
  4. 1704215664
  5. 1704215668
  6. 1704215672
  7. 1704215678
  8. 1704215683
  9. 1704215687
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CA2981WU624826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

Used 1998 Porsche Boxster for sale in Saint John, NB
1998 Porsche Boxster 122,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Accent SPORT for sale in Saint John, NB
2010 Hyundai Accent SPORT 147,511 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Saint John, NB
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT 161,100 KM SOLD

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
1998 Porsche Boxster