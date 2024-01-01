Menu
Awards:* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUVRecent Arrival!Gray 2018 Nissan Qashqai S AWD! LOW KM INSPECTED - READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE! AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* The Qashqais high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say theyre worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

81,000 KM

$17,987

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$17,987

81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

