2017 Chevrolet Bolt

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

LPO ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

ENGINE NONE (STD)

ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)

HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM

LANE KEEP ASSIST with Lane Departure Warning

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO with 10.2" diagonal LCD colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple C...

DARK GALVANIZED GREY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBea...

PEDESTRIAN BRAKING FRONT with pedestrian detection

INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system (K4C) Wireless Charging for devices and (USS) USB charging-only ports (2) for rear passengers

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS (2) FOR REAR PASSENGERS

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM INCLUDING SUBWOOFER

MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC (Additional charge. Includes (TUR) Dark Silver grille.)