Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

76,550 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Bolt

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

  1. 10026624
  2. 10026624
  3. 10026624
  4. 10026624
  5. 10026624
  6. 10026624
  7. 10026624
  8. 10026624
  9. 10026624
  10. 10026624
  11. 10026624
  12. 10026624
  13. 10026624
  14. 10026624
  15. 10026624
  16. 10026624
  17. 10026624
  18. 10026624
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026624
  • Stock #: PA5383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully electric premier with heated leather seats power windows locks keyless entry rear vision camera safety features like side blind zone rear cross traffic alert plus a lot more.PLUS RECIEVE A $2000. 00 NOVA SCOTIA REBATE. See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Interior

Wireless Charging for devices

Additional Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
LPO ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE NONE (STD)
ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM
LANE KEEP ASSIST with Lane Departure Warning
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO with 10.2" diagonal LCD colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple C...
DARK GALVANIZED GREY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (TQ5) IntelliBea...
PEDESTRIAN BRAKING FRONT with pedestrian detection
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system (K4C) Wireless Charging for devices and (USS) USB charging-only ports (2) for rear passengers
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS (2) FOR REAR PASSENGERS
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM INCLUDING SUBWOOFER
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC (Additional charge. Includes (TUR) Dark Silver grille.)
GRILLE DARK SILVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Land Rover Disc...
 47,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,100 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave A...
 96,126 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-9975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory