2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

75,000 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

902-905-0427

CLA 250 W/ Carplay, Sunroof & Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9996689
  • Stock #: 18836
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB1HN424408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18836
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Front Sport Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Multifunction Steering Wheel
8" Infotainment Screen
Ambient Interior Lightning
Dynamic Drive Mode Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

