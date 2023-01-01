Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

119,059 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

119,059KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030164
  • Stock #: 16139
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU087577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16139
  • Mileage 119,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch. This Hyundai ELANTRA has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 16 Inch Wheels, On-star, IRON GRAY PEARL, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, 12V Outlet, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

