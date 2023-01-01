$19,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-769-0706
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
902-769-0706
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10030164
- Stock #: 16139
- VIN: KMHD84LF2HU087577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16139
- Mileage 119,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch. This Hyundai ELANTRA has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai ELANTRA SE The Envy of Your Friends
Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 16 Inch Wheels, On-star, IRON GRAY PEARL, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, 12V Outlet, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.