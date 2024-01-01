$24,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Escape
SEL
2021 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$24,977
+ taxes & licensing
83,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS1433
- Mileage 83,625 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SEL AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 185,976 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 64,922 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 27,052 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2021 Ford Escape