Midsize Cars, Highline Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2021 Volkswagen Passat

86,989 KM

Details Description

$22,977

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$22,977

+ taxes & licensing

86,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS8149
  • Mileage 86,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Highline Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
$22,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2021 Volkswagen Passat