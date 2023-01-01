Menu
New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 240
New 2023 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT
$27,747
+ tax & lic
11KM
Bourgeois Nissan

Midland, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra for sale in Calgary, AB

2011 Nissan Sentra

$3,500
+ tax & lic
209,089KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Langley, BC

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV
Sale
$16,850
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Fraser Auto Sales

Langley, BC

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SL for sale in Kingston, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

SL
$17,995
+ tax & lic
95,221KM
Ashie Motor Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$17,490
+ tax & lic
93,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SL for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 Nissan Sentra

SL
$2,500
+ tax & lic
199,695KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$22,950
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
+ tax & lic
87,683KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
94,430KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE
$24,995
+ tax & lic
49,957KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV
$14,950
+ tax & lic
71,669KM
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Dartmouth, NS

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR SUNROOF for sale in Gananoque, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR SUNROOF
$30,900
+ tax & lic
11,101KM
Easton Auto Sales

Gananoque, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra Berline 4 portes, CVT SV for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

Berline 4 portes, CVT SV
$14,995
+ tax & lic
111,085KM
Sudbury Hyundai

Greater Sudbury, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Nav
$18,990
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Saint John, NB

2015 Nissan Sentra

S
$13,995
+ tax & lic
155,000KM
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Saint John, NB

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Peterborough, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV
$25,977
+ tax & lic
54,040KM
Auto Connect Sales

Peterborough, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV
$23,998
+ tax & lic
56,279KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++
$15,987
+ tax & lic
78,665KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
240,620KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV
$17,895
+ tax & lic
107,286KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2021 Nissan Sentra

S
$21,977
+ tax & lic
46,582KM
Steele Auto Group

Dartmouth, NS

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS
$19,995
+ tax & lic
75,912KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV CVT - $94.42 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT - $94.42 /Wk
$25,490
+ tax & lic
67,891KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV
$22,295
+ tax & lic
62,706KM
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Dartmouth, NS

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT S for sale in Fenwick, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S
$8,990
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
Japanese Sport Car

Fenwick, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Stratford, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV
$23,950
+ tax & lic
35,680KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra S CAM PARK-SENS BLINDSPOT HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

S CAM PARK-SENS BLINDSPOT HTD-SEATS
$27,498
+ tax & lic
26,974KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2019 Nissan Sentra

S
$24,700
+ tax & lic
86,487KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT ADAP-CC HTD-SEATS REM-START for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT ADAP-CC HTD-SEATS REM-START
$21,498
+ tax & lic
159,355KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER for sale in North York, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER
$12,995
+ tax & lic
164,605KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV, NAVIGATION, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA-RECUL for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV, NAVIGATION, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA-RECUL
$9,980
+ tax & lic
143,351KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2008 Nissan Sentra *ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 146KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2008 Nissan Sentra

*ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 146KMS*CERTIFIED
$7,995
+ tax & lic
147,037KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV
$17,900
+ tax & lic
152,087KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV | Sunroof | Remote Start | Htd Seats | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV | Sunroof | Remote Start | Htd Seats |
$20,495
+ tax & lic
101,361KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV
$11,900
+ tax & lic
194,209KM
Stampede Auto

Calgary, AB

New 2023 Nissan Sentra SR BM for sale in Orillia, ON

2023 Nissan Sentra

SR BM
$30,708
+ tax & lic
17KM
Experience Nissan

Orillia, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++ for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++
$27,987
+ tax & lic
75,783KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Yarmouth, NS

2014 Nissan Sentra

S
$10,495
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth, NS

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!
$19,998
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More!
$30,788
+ tax & lic
14,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S Manual - Backup Camera - Bluetooth for sale in North Bay, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S Manual - Backup Camera - Bluetooth
$21,999
+ tax & lic
55,613KM
North Bay Mazda

North Bay, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start
$20,995
+ tax & lic
43,946KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S CVT ONE OWNER / Certified Pre Owned for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S CVT ONE OWNER / Certified Pre Owned
$19,999
+ tax & lic
94,049KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Saint John, NB

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV
Sale
$14,995
+ tax & lic
98,000KM
SJ Auto Zone

Saint John, NB

New 2022 Nissan Sentra SR - Sunroof - Remote Start for sale in Ottawa, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
$27,877
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV CAM BLUETOOTH ROOF HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV CAM BLUETOOTH ROOF HTD-SEATS
$14,998
+ tax & lic
146,411KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED
$11,459
+ tax & lic
153,453KM
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0/ PWR WINOWS AND LOCKS / AC / ALLOYS /4CYLINDER for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0/ PWR WINOWS AND LOCKS / AC / ALLOYS /4CYLINDER
$3,999
+ tax & lic
214,000KM
Executive Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Surrey, BC

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV
$25,981
+ tax & lic
105,200KM
Mainland Ford

Surrey, BC

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Yarmouth, NS

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV
$26,995
+ tax & lic
10KM
Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth, NS