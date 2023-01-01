Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$22,950
103,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra
SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
87,683KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2012 Nissan Sentra
2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
94,430KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE
$24,995
49,957KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Milton, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra
Berline 4 portes, CVT SV
$14,995
111,085KM
Sudbury Hyundai
Greater Sudbury, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra
S
$13,995
155,000KM
Lancaster Vehicle Center
Saint John, NB
2016 Nissan Sentra
S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++
$15,987
78,665KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
240,620KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS
$19,995
75,912KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT - $94.42 /Wk
$25,490
67,891KM
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra
S CAM PARK-SENS BLINDSPOT HTD-SEATS
$27,498
26,974KM
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT ADAP-CC HTD-SEATS REM-START
$21,498
159,355KM
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER
$12,995
164,605KM
Auto Rover
North York, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV, NAVIGATION, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA-RECUL
$9,980
143,351KM
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
2008 Nissan Sentra
*ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 146KMS*CERTIFIED
$7,995
147,037KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV | Sunroof | Remote Start | Htd Seats |
$20,495
101,361KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++
$27,987
75,783KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!
$19,998
69,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More!
$30,788
14,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S Manual - Backup Camera - Bluetooth
$21,999
55,613KM
North Bay Mazda
North Bay, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start
$20,995
43,946KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S CVT ONE OWNER / Certified Pre Owned
$19,999
94,049KM
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
$27,877
CALL
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV CAM BLUETOOTH ROOF HTD-SEATS
$14,998
146,411KM
2015 Nissan Sentra
S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED
$11,459
153,453KM
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
Toronto, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra
2.0/ PWR WINOWS AND LOCKS / AC / ALLOYS /4CYLINDER
$3,999
214,000KM
Executive Motors
Scarborough, ON
