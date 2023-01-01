Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,442 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: TA08934B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Moonstone Silver2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SportAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the YearALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Additional Features

MOONSTONE SILVER METALLIC

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

