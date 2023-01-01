$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Listing ID: 9978920
- Stock #: TA08934B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Moonstone Silver2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SportAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the YearALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
