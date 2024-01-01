Menu
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Comfortline, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2017 Volkswagen Passat

133,903 KM

Details Description

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

2017 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

133,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Comfortline, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Volkswagen Passat