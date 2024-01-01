$16,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORTLINE
2017 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORTLINE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
133,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Comfortline, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
Alternate Numbers1-877-720-7453
2017 Volkswagen Passat