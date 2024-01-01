Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

156,899 KM

Details Description

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
11956686

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 11956686
  2. 11956686
  3. 11956686
  4. 11956686
  5. 11956686
  6. 11956686
  7. 11956686
Contact Seller

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,899KM
VIN 5NMS3CAD0LH276864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,899 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows 101,314 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise 280,449 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 146,557 KM $11,491 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe