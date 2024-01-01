Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

71,429 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU2GM050365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2016 Volkswagen Golf