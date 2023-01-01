2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 7 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9994475

9994475 Stock #: 114020

114020 VIN: 3GTU2NEC2GG114020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 117,739 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.