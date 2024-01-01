Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This Executive demo is freshly out of service and in like new condition , we have competitive financing rates OAC and can make your buying experience one to remember . So give us a call to arrange financing and get you behind the wheel of this gorgeous CRV Sport.</p>

2023 Honda CR-V

14,457 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Port Honda

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

902-625-2700

  1. 1716646029
  2. 1716646033
  3. 1716646038
  4. 1716646042
  5. 1716646047
  6. 1716646051
  7. 1716646054
  8. 1716646058
  9. 1716646061
  10. 1716646065
  11. 1716646069
  12. 1716646073
  13. 1716646076
  14. 1716646080
  15. 1716646084
  16. 1716646088
  17. 1716646092
  18. 1716646097
  19. 1716646101
  20. 1716646107
  21. 1716646110
  22. 1716646114
  23. 1716646118
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
14,457KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H51PH110920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52323
  • Mileage 14,457 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

This Executive demo is freshly out of service and in like new condition , we have competitive financing rates OAC and can make your buying experience one to remember . So give us a call to arrange financing and get you behind the wheel of this gorgeous CRV Sport.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Port Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 14,457 KM $41,140 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 8,703 KM $43,467 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic 4D LX CVT for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2019 Honda Civic 4D LX CVT 72,918 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Port Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Port Honda

Port Honda

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

Call Dealer

902-625-XXXX

(click to show)

902-625-2700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Port Honda

902-625-2700

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V