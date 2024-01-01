Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Spark

130,000 KM

Details Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 11070284
  2. 11070284
  3. 11070284
  4. 11070284
  5. 11070284
  6. 11070284
  7. 11070284
  8. 11070284
  9. 11070284
  10. 11070284
  11. 11070284
  12. 11070284
  13. 11070284
  14. 11070284
  15. 11070284
  16. 11070284
  17. 11070284
  18. 11070284
  19. 11070284
  20. 11070284
  21. 11070284
  22. 11070284
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,000KM
Used
VIN KL8CD6S95FC764586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1845
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2019 Kia Rio5 S for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Kia Rio5 S 154,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus RS Hatch for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Ford Focus RS Hatch 183,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic TOURING Coupe W/ New Rims! for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Honda Civic TOURING Coupe W/ New Rims! 254,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Spark