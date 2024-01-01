2013 Chevrolet Spark

Menu
ENGINE, 1.25L, ECOTEC, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with variable delay and washers, Wiper, rear continuous with washer, Windows, power, front and rear, Wheels, 15 x 6 5 split spoke silver painted aluminum, USB/iPod/MP3 input jack located in front centre stack storage bin, Transmission, 5-speed manual -inc: hill start assist, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P185/55R15 blackwall all-season, Tire pressure monitoring system. This Chevrolet Spark has a dependable Gas I4 1.2L/ engine powering this Manual transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Spark 1LT Manual Tire inflator kit, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, rear, compound crank, Suspension, front, McPherson strut, Sunshades, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirrors, Storage, lower centre instrument panel bin, Storage, front passenger instrument panel bin, Storage, driver instrument panel coin tray, Steering, power, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, cruise/audio/phone, Steering column, manual tilt, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, Spoiler, roof mounted, sport, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Single-zone air conditioning and heater with manual controls -inc: air filtration system, Shift indicator, manual transmission, Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, Seating, front passenger 2-way manual adjuster with manual recline, Seating, front driver and passenger, high-back bucket -inc: adjustable head restraints, folding driver armrest. The Experts Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: In addition to stylish looks, the all-new Chevy Spark has a very attractive starting price and a surprising amount of storage capacity. City-dwellers will like the Sparks ability to fit into the smallest of parking spaces. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2013 Chevrolet Spark

103,095 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Manual

2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Manual

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 16678
  • Mileage 103,095 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 1.25L ECOTEC 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2013 Chevrolet Spark