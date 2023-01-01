2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 9 8 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9966572

9966572 Stock #: 23047

23047 VIN: 3GCUKPEC3JG466557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 136,986 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.