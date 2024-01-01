$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Soul
EX+
2021 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
Atlantic Approval Centre
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-986-5044
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
79,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7777816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,865 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $210 bi weekly OAC*
? Rev up your driving experience with the 2021 Kia Soul EX, now available at Truro Car Dealership! With only 79,865 kilometers on the odometer, this reliable ride is ready to hit the road. Check out its top features:
✅ Eye-catching design with a spacious and comfortable interior
✅ Efficient fuel economy for more miles per gallon
✅ Advanced technology including a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration
✅ Impressive safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey
✅ Well-maintained with low mileage, ensuring quality performance for years to come
Visit us at 204 Robie St, Truro NS, to take the 2021 Kia Soul EX for a test drive today. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your ride! ?️ #TruroCarDealership #KiaSoul #QualityRide #TestDriveNow
? Rev up your driving experience with the 2021 Kia Soul EX, now available at Truro Car Dealership! With only 79,865 kilometers on the odometer, this reliable ride is ready to hit the road. Check out its top features:
✅ Eye-catching design with a spacious and comfortable interior
✅ Efficient fuel economy for more miles per gallon
✅ Advanced technology including a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration
✅ Impressive safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey
✅ Well-maintained with low mileage, ensuring quality performance for years to come
Visit us at 204 Robie St, Truro NS, to take the 2021 Kia Soul EX for a test drive today. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your ride! ?️ #TruroCarDealership #KiaSoul #QualityRide #TestDriveNow
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Atlantic Approval Centre
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 82,715 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo LX w/3rd Row 197,716 KM $4,750 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan LEATHER | NEW TIRES | FINANCING | 128,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Atlantic Approval Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Atlantic Approval Centre
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
Call Dealer
902-986-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Atlantic Approval Centre
902-986-5044
2021 Kia Soul