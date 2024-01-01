Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $210 bi weekly OAC*</div><div><br></div><div>? Rev up your driving experience with the 2021 Kia Soul EX, now available at Truro Car Dealership! With only 79,865 kilometers on the odometer, this reliable ride is ready to hit the road. Check out its top features:<br> ✅ Eye-catching design with a spacious and comfortable interior ✅ Efficient fuel economy for more miles per gallon ✅ Advanced technology including a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration ✅ Impressive safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey ✅ Well-maintained with low mileage, ensuring quality performance for years to come Visit us at 204 Robie St, Truro NS, to take the 2021 Kia Soul EX for a test drive today. Dont miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your ride! ?️ #TruroCarDealership #KiaSoul #QualityRide #TestDriveNow<br></div>

2021 Kia Soul

79,865 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Soul

EX+

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

Atlantic Approval Centre

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-986-5044

  1. 10996652
  2. 10996652
  3. 10996652
  4. 10996652
  5. 10996652
  6. 10996652
  7. 10996652
  8. 10996652
  9. 10996652
  10. 10996652
  11. 10996652
  12. 10996652
  13. 10996652
  14. 10996652
  15. 10996652
  16. 10996652
  17. 10996652
  18. 10996652
  19. 10996652
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7777816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,865 KM

Vehicle Description

PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $210 bi weekly OAC*
? Rev up your driving experience with the 2021 Kia Soul EX, now available at Truro Car Dealership! With only 79,865 kilometers on the odometer, this reliable ride is ready to hit the road. Check out its top features:

✅ Eye-catching design with a spacious and comfortable interior
✅ Efficient fuel economy for more miles per gallon
✅ Advanced technology including a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration
✅ Impressive safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey
✅ Well-maintained with low mileage, ensuring quality performance for years to come

Visit us at 204 Robie St, Truro NS, to take the 2021 Kia Soul EX for a test drive today. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your ride! ?️ #TruroCarDealership #KiaSoul #QualityRide #TestDriveNow

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Atlantic Approval Centre

Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 82,715 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rondo LX w/3rd Row for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Kia Rondo LX w/3rd Row 197,716 KM $4,750 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan LEATHER | NEW TIRES | FINANCING | for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan LEATHER | NEW TIRES | FINANCING | 128,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Atlantic Approval Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Atlantic Approval Centre

Atlantic Approval Centre

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-986-XXXX

(click to show)

902-986-5044

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Atlantic Approval Centre

902-986-5044

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul