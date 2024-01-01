Menu
"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" fully loaded PUSH START backup CAMERA with SkyActiv Tech Package in high end SPORT car. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

302,575 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

"SkyActiv Tech SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

"SkyActiv Tech SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

302,575KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1L75FM191025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1545
  • Mileage 302,575 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded PUSH START backup CAMERA with SkyActiv Tech Package in high end SPORT car. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

