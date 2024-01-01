$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
"SkyActiv Tech SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
302,575KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1L75FM191025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1545
- Mileage 302,575 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded PUSH START backup CAMERA with SkyActiv Tech Package in high end SPORT car. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
