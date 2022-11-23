2016 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9434661

9434661 VIN: 2C3CDXJG2GH352232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included

